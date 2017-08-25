Tips And Tricks For Easy Bug Control

Pest control is a topic that most people must become familiar at one point or another due to an unexpected infestation. Information is the key to managing the thorny dilemma common pests can pose. Apply the advice that follows and prepare to be victorious when confronting pests within your own home.

If you want to get rid of the ants around your house, sprinkle some borax powder near your home. This will help to poison the ants so that they are stopped in their tracks and cannot come back. This will help to temporarily eliminate the ant problem during certain seasons of the year.

Before you decide to rid your home of pests you should consider the moral implications. For example, if you have a mouse problem you may want a method that just removes them, but does not kill them. These days most exterminators offer this to their customers, but it may be somewhat more expensive.

Never leave food out longer than you need to. If you make a habit of leaving food out you will almost definitely run into a pest problem from time to time. If you, instead, make a habit of cleaning up after your food mess right away each time you will do a lot to keep pests away.

Inspect any seeds or houseplants before you buy them and bring them home. You want to check for current signs of insects. You also want to look for disease issues that might attract insects. Never put something in your home that would attract bugs or pests in the wild outdoors.

Kill ants around your home using an easy-to-make home concoction. Combine borax and sugar in a jar in a 1:1 ratio. Sprinkle the mixture around the outside of your home at its foundation and anywhere else you've noticed ants. The sugar will attract the ants, while the borax will kill them.

Pesky mosquitoes are known to multiply in stagnant water. If you have a birdbath in your yard, change the water every three days. Many people also suggest adding lavender to a birdbath to help combat your mosquito population. So, try adding it to your birdbath each time you refill it.

Clean any highly trafficked food areas every single day. Even a few crumbs each day can lead to a feast for pests over time. It's best then to approach your cleaning not once a week, but daily for these areas. Even just five minutes will lead you to a cleaner area and less potential pests.

Do not leave fallen trees in your yard. Cut up the trunk and branches to use as firewood. Use the wood or give it to people. Just remember to get rid of the stump as well. Termites will make a beeline for the stump if it just left outside.

Use borax and sugar to keep ants out of your home. Get a quart jar and mix within it a cup of both sugar and borax. Punch some holes in the lid of the jar. Sprinkle your mixture around the exterior foundation of your house. Also sprinkle along inside baseboards. The sugar attracts ants, but the borax poisons them.

Instead of putting the garbage that you have during the week in a bag, use a sealed container instead. This will help to lock in the stale food that you have, so it will not send off an odor and attract pests. Try to purchase large enough containers to store the amount of garbage per week in your home.

If ants are in your trash can, take out the bag and throw it away. Bring the container outside and scrub it down, making sure to get rid of any dried food stains that may be inside. Use dishwashing liquid to make sure that you get the trash can clean and that all the ants are out of it. This should help eliminate the problem.

Always check the labels of the pesticides you buy. It is not true that using more product will do a better job. In many cases, using a larger amount will pose heath risks to those in the area.

It is so much easier to acquire pests than to eliminate them. Apply the knowledge you have learned from this article to assist you with your problem. You may want to get an exterminator if your problem is bad.